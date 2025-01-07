WEATHER: Tuesday January 7th, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday January 7th, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Tuesday January 7th, 2025.
Mainly cloudy. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High minus 3. Wind chill minus 17 in the morning and minus 10 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook