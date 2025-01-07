CloudyNow
WEATHER: Tuesday January 7th, 2025

Tuesday January 7th, 2025, 7:00am

Here is the weather for Tuesday January 7th, 2025.

Mainly cloudy. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High minus 3. Wind chill minus 17 in the morning and minus 10 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

