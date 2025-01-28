WEATHER: Tuesday January 28th, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday January 28th, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Tuesday January 28th, 2025.
Flurries ending this morning then mainly cloudy with periods of light snow beginning this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 40 km/h gusting to 60 early this afternoon. High plus 2. Wind chill minus 3 this morning and minus 10 this afternoon. UV index 2 or low.
