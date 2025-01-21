WEATHER: Tuesday January 21st, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday January 21st, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Tuesday January 21st, 2025.
Mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind southwest 20 km/h. High minus 13. Wind chill minus 28 in the morning and minus 20 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.
