WEATHER: Thursday January 30th, 2025

Thursday January 30th, 2025, 7:00am

Weather
0
0

Here is the weather for Thursday January 30th, 2025.

Mainly cloudy. Clearing late in the afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning. High plus 2. Wind chill minus 12 in the morning. UV index 2 or low.

