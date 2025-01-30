WEATHER: Thursday January 30th, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday January 30th, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Thursday January 30th, 2025.
Mainly cloudy. Clearing late in the afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning. High plus 2. Wind chill minus 12 in the morning. UV index 2 or low.
