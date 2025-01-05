WEATHER: Sunday January 5th, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday January 5th, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Sunday January 5th, 2025.
A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 3. Wind chill minus 14 in the morning and minus 7 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
