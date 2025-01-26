WEATHER: Sunday January 26th, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday January 26th, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Sunday January 26th, 2025.
Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud late in the afternoon. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 increasing to 50 gusting to 70 in the morning. High minus 1. Wind chill minus 17 in the morning and minus 10 in the afternoon. UV index 2 or low.
