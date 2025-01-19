WEATHER: Sunday January 19th, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday January 19th, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Sunday January 19th, 2025.
A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h in the morning. High minus 6. Wind chill near minus 15. UV index 2 or low.
