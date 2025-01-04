CloudyNow
WEATHER: Saturday January 4th, 2025

Saturday January 4th, 2025, 7:00am

Here is the weather for Saturday January 4th, 2025.

Mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High minus 4. Wind chill minus 15 this morning and minus 10 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

