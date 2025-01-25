WEATHER: Saturday January 25th, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Saturday January 25th, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Saturday January 25th, 2025.
A few flurries ending this morning then cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High minus 1. Wind chill minus 18 this morning and minus 7 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
