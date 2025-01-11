WEATHER: Saturday January 11th, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Saturday January 11th, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Saturday January 11th, 2025.
Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries in the morning. Clearing in the afternoon. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning then light late in the afternoon. High zero. Wind chill minus 9 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.
