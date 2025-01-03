WEATHER: Friday January 3rd, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday January 3rd, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Friday January 3rd, 2025.
Cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Wind becoming northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning. High minus 1. Wind chill near minus 9. UV index 1 or low.
