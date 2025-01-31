WEATHER: Friday January 31st, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday January 31st, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Friday January 31st, 2025.
Rain changing to periods of snow mixed with rain late in the afternoon. Rainfall amount 10 to 20 mm. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50. High plus 3. UV index 1 or low.
