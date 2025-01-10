WEATHER: Friday January 10th, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday January 10th, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Friday January 10th, 2025.
Increasing cloudiness. Periods of snow beginning in the afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h in the morning. High minus 3. Wind chill minus 17 in the morning and minus 8 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
