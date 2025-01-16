CloudyNow
-6 °C
22 °F
A Few FlurriesThu
-2 °C
28 °F		Mainly CloudyFri
2 °C
36 °F		Flurries Or Rain ShowersSat
1 °C
34 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Victim Left With Life-Threatening Injuries After Kingsville Robbery

Thursday January 16th, 2025, 11:19am

Kingsville
0
0

The Ontario Provincial Police Essex Crime Unit are asking for the public’s assistance with a robbery occurring in Kingsville.

Police say that around 10:20 p.m. on Tuesday, January 14th, 2025, unknown individuals in a dark-coloured vehicle approached a male on Prince Albert Street North near Main Street West.

Two to four individuals assaulted the victim with an edged weapon and stole the victim’s personal property, then fled the scene of the vehicle.
The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe this to be a targeted incident, and there is no threat to public safety.

The OPP is asking anyone with relevant information to contact the Essex County Crime Unit at 1-888-310-1122.  Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or leave an anonymous online tip at www.catchcrooks.com, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.
 

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message