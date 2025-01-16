Victim Left With Life-Threatening Injuries After Kingsville Robbery

The Ontario Provincial Police Essex Crime Unit are asking for the public’s assistance with a robbery occurring in Kingsville.

Police say that around 10:20 p.m. on Tuesday, January 14th, 2025, unknown individuals in a dark-coloured vehicle approached a male on Prince Albert Street North near Main Street West.

Two to four individuals assaulted the victim with an edged weapon and stole the victim’s personal property, then fled the scene of the vehicle.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Investigators believe this to be a targeted incident, and there is no threat to public safety.

The OPP is asking anyone with relevant information to contact the Essex County Crime Unit at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or leave an anonymous online tip at www.catchcrooks.com, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

