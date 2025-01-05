UWindsor Suspends Admissions To Bachelor Of Fine Arts Acting Program

The University of Windsor has suspended admissions to the School of Dramatic Art’s Bachelor of Fine Arts Acting Program for the 2025/2026 academic year.

The suspension follows the University Players, the production unit within the School of Dramatic Art, ceasing operations as part of campus budget cuts at the University of Windsor this summer.

In a report going to the University Senate, Dr. Cheryl Collier, Dean of the Faculty of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, says that the University’s budget deficit and cutbacks have resulted in reduced funding for sessional instructors, staff layoffs, and a freeze on hiring limited-term and tenure-track professors, all of which limit the teaching labour needed to deliver the curriculum.

The School has also recently lost two full-time faculty members, which they said is significantly impacting its program delivery.

Collier says that the suspension of admissions is for new student intake and does not impact the progression of current students already enrolled in the program.

“This pause will allow the School to reassign professors who typically teach first-year courses to upper-year classes to ensure core courses will continue to be offered in the coming years so current students can enrol in the courses necessary to graduate on time,” she said. “Over the next year, the SODA will be re-envisioning their programs to enhance their appeal to prospective students in a sustainable way, increase enrolment, and foster new and innovative approaches to studying dramatic art.”