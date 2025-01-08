NEWS >
CloudyNow
-6 °C
21 °F
Chance Of FlurriesWed
-4 °C
25 °F		Mainly SunnyThu
-3 °C
27 °F		Chance Of SnowFri
-3 °C
27 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Town Of LaSalle: Why You Should Never Walk Or Skate On Retention Ponds

Wednesday January 8th, 2025, 10:01am

City News
0
0


The Town of LaSalle is issuing a reminder that retention ponds are not safe for winter activities, and walking or skating on a retention pond is not safe at any time.

They stress that no matter the temperature outside or the surface appearance of the ice, conditions on retention ponds can change quickly, and without warning.

During winter, snowmelt drains into these ponds, often mixed with road salt, which can cause the ice to melt and thin quickly. Please stay off retention ponds.

Retention ponds located in LaSalle:

  • Vollmer Complex
  • Behind Holy Cross Grade School
  • At the end of Silver Maple Road and LaSalle Woods Boulevard
  • Donato Street
  • At the end of Dunn Avenue and International Avenue
  • Harmony Lakes pond (Southwest of Meo Boulevard and Laurier Parkway intersection)
  • Silver Maple pond (Southwest of Huron Church Line Road and Sandwich West Parkway intersection)
  • Trinity Woods pond (Oke Drive, north of Martin Lane)

 

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message