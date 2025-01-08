Town Of LaSalle: Why You Should Never Walk Or Skate On Retention Ponds
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday January 8th, 2025, 10:01am
The Town of LaSalle is issuing a reminder that retention ponds are not safe for winter activities, and walking or skating on a retention pond is not safe at any time.
They stress that no matter the temperature outside or the surface appearance of the ice, conditions on retention ponds can change quickly, and without warning.
During winter, snowmelt drains into these ponds, often mixed with road salt, which can cause the ice to melt and thin quickly. Please stay off retention ponds.
Retention ponds located in LaSalle:
- Vollmer Complex
- Behind Holy Cross Grade School
- At the end of Silver Maple Road and LaSalle Woods Boulevard
- Donato Street
- At the end of Dunn Avenue and International Avenue
- Harmony Lakes pond (Southwest of Meo Boulevard and Laurier Parkway intersection)
- Silver Maple pond (Southwest of Huron Church Line Road and Sandwich West Parkway intersection)
- Trinity Woods pond (Oke Drive, north of Martin Lane)
