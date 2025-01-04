Third Annual Burger Battle Kicks Off Monday

The Rotary Club of Windsor Roselands popular “Burger Battle 2025” is back for its third year. The fundraiser, created by the Windsor Roseland Club, has already raised more than $18,000 since 2023 to provide support for numerous organizations in the community.

This year’s Battle, which starts Monday, January 6th and runs until Thursday, March 27th, has two new restaurants participating – Beach House Grill in Kingsville and The Loose Goose, Walkerville location.

Eleven restaurants will participate this year and people who purchase the Passport for $20.00 can receive a “buy one get one free” burger and fries meal at all participating restaurants. The offer is valid Monday – Thursday at most restaurants with the exception of Wolfhead Distillery who are offering the two for one deal Wednesday – Friday.

Burger Battle Passports are on sale through the Rotary Club’s web site at www.roselandrotary.com.



This year’s participating restaurants are: