Third Annual Burger Battle Kicks Off Monday
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Saturday January 4th, 2025, 12:10pm
The Rotary Club of Windsor Roselands popular “Burger Battle 2025” is back for its third year. The fundraiser, created by the Windsor Roseland Club, has already raised more than $18,000 since 2023 to provide support for numerous organizations in the community.
This year’s Battle, which starts Monday, January 6th and runs until Thursday, March 27th, has two new restaurants participating – Beach House Grill in Kingsville and The Loose Goose, Walkerville location.
Eleven restaurants will participate this year and people who purchase the Passport for $20.00 can receive a “buy one get one free” burger and fries meal at all participating restaurants. The offer is valid Monday – Thursday at most restaurants with the exception of Wolfhead Distillery who are offering the two for one deal Wednesday – Friday.
Burger Battle Passports are on sale through the Rotary Club’s web site at www.roselandrotary.com.
This year’s participating restaurants are:
- Beach House Grill, 70 Park St., Kingsville
- Crave Family Grill and Pub, 26 Erie St. N., Leamington
- Harbour House, 9550 Riverside Dr., Windsor
- Joe Schmoe’s, 5881 Malden Rd., LaSalle (2024 Burger Battle Champion)
- River’s Edge, 494 Riverdale Ave., Windsor
- Sandy’s Riverside Grill, 7021 Wyandotte E., Windsor
- Smoke and Spice, 7470 Tecumseh E., Windsor
- The Loose Goose, 624 Chilver Ave., Unit 103 Walkerville (this location only)
- Thirsty Butler, 1585 Wyandotte E., Windsor
- Wolfhead Distillery, 7781 Howard Ave., Amherstburg
- 519 Beer House, 11828 Tecumseh Rd. E, Windsor
