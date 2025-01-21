The Australian Pink Floyd Show Returns To The Colosseum Stage

Celebrating the 60th Anniversary of Pink Floyd’s formation in 1965 as well as the 50th Anniversary of their album, Wish You Were Here, The Australian Pink Floyd Show returns to The Colosseum stage on Thursday, May 8th.

Having sold more than 4 million tickets worldwide, The Australian Pink Floyd Show gave its first-ever concert in Adelaide, Australia in 1988. Since then, they have performed in over 35 countries worldwide, played at David Gilmour’s 50th birthday celebration, and were joined on stage by David Gilmour and Rick Wright.

Performing the music of Pink Floyd with note-for-note perfection, the critically acclaimed show has been astonishing audiences worldwide for nearly 40 years. Often described as being much more than a tribute band, The Australian Pink Floyd Show is the first Pink Floyd tribute show that took the concept into the worldwide arena circuit. The band has played to sell out audiences throughout Europe, the UK, America, Canada, and South America.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

For the 50th Anniversary of Wish You Were Here, the 2025 tour will bring to the stage the songs that mean so much to Pink Floyd fans worldwide. With state-of-the-art lighting and video, pinpoint lasers, huge inflatables, and flawless live sound, The Australian Pink Floyd Show guarantees to deliver a memorable live experience for audiences old and new.

Replicating music from every phase of Pink Floyd’s journey, this tour reinforces the band’s dedication to the heritage of Barrett, Waters, Gilmour, Wright, and Mason with a show that pays sincere and genuine tribute to those legendary Pink Floyd productions.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 24th at 10:00am.