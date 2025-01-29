Tecumseh Unveils Names For Snowplow Flee
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday January 29th, 2025, 2:15pm
The Town of Tecumseh has announced the names of its seven snowplows for the 2025/2026 winter season, as chosen by the community through the “Name a Snowplow” initiative.
Over the past months, residents demonstrated incredible creativity and community spirit by submitting and voting for their favorite names. The initiative drew hundreds of submissions, ranging from witty puns to heartfelt tributes to Tecumseh’s heritage and landmarks.
“The enthusiasm and creativity shown by our residents have been incredible,” said Kirby McArdle, Manager of Public Works. “These names add a personal touch to our fleet and celebrate the connection between the Town and the community we serve. We’re excited to see these newly named plows in action for the duration of this winter.”
The 2025/2026 Tecumseh Snowplow Names Are:
- Buzz Iceclear
- TRL-SALT-DELETE
- Plowasaurus Rex
- Frostimus Prime
- Plowzilla
- Plowabunga
- Sleetwood Mac
Comment With Facebook