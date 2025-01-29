Tecumseh Unveils Names For Snowplow Flee

The Town of Tecumseh has announced the names of its seven snowplows for the 2025/2026 winter season, as chosen by the community through the “Name a Snowplow” initiative.

Over the past months, residents demonstrated incredible creativity and community spirit by submitting and voting for their favorite names. The initiative drew hundreds of submissions, ranging from witty puns to heartfelt tributes to Tecumseh’s heritage and landmarks.

“The enthusiasm and creativity shown by our residents have been incredible,” said Kirby McArdle, Manager of Public Works. “These names add a personal touch to our fleet and celebrate the connection between the Town and the community we serve. We’re excited to see these newly named plows in action for the duration of this winter.”

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

The 2025/2026 Tecumseh Snowplow Names Are: