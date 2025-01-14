Tecumseh Road TD Bank To Close
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday January 14th, 2025, 2:09pm
The TD Bank at the corner of Tecumseh Road East and Aubin is set to close this spring.
The branch will relocate with the TD Bank at Tecumseh Mall.
It will close for good at 4:00pm on Friday, April 4th.
