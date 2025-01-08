CloudyNow
Strike Averted At Ontario Colleges

Wednesday January 8th, 2025, 6:32am

College
0
0

Classes will continue as Normal at St. Clair College.

The College Employer Council (CEC) and OPSEU have agreed to enter into binding arbitration with full-time and partial-load professors, instructors, counsellors, and librarians.

“We are pleased to have averted an unnecessary strike at Ontario’s 24 public Colleges,” said Graham Lloyd, CEO, of CEC. “Our goal throughout negotiations has been to recognize the hard work of academic employees and to keep students in class. To this end, CEC offered several breakthrough proposals such as enhanced benefits for all academic employees and improved access to benefits for partial-load employees. Throughout the bargaining process CEC has put students first. The threat against their learning has been averted. Both OPSEU and CEC reached an agreement to arbitrate by finding compromises on many of the outstanding demands”.

Classes will continue to run as scheduled this week and no strike action will occur.

