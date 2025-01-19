Second Fire Station Opens In LaSalle

The Town of LaSalle began operation of its new Front Road fire station on Sunday.

The new station is part of the three fire station operating Model approved by LaSalle Council in March 2022. This model includes the existing headquarters on Normandy Street, the addition of this new station in the west area of LaSalle, and a future east station on Laurier Parkway.

The addition of this second station in the town will ensure that 87% of LaSalle’s urban area receives initial emergency coverage within four minutes, surpassing the provincial average of 72% for urban areas.

“Opening this second fire station underscores our dedication to community safety,” said Mayor Crystal Meloche. “Council is committed to equipping our firefighters with the necessary resources to protect our residents effectively.”

The new station is equipped with modern amenities and advanced equipment to support LaSalle’s firefighters. “This new fire hall will provide our team with the tools needed to address the challenges of today and tomorrow,” said Fire Chief Ed Thiessen, Director of Fire Service. It is designed to enhance our response times, reduce risks, and ensure the safety of our firefighters.”

An open house celebration is planned for the spring.