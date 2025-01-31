Rob Petroni And Dr. Paul Ziter Announced As The 2025 MCC Awards Gala Honourees

The Multicultural Council of Windsor and Essex County Foundation has announced the two of the recipients for The 2025 MCC Awards Gala. The Herb Gray Harmony Award will be presented to Mr. Rob Petroni, and the Champion Award will be presented to Dr. Paul Ziter on Thursday, May 1st, 2025.

“Since 2002, the MCC Awards Gala has offered us an opportunity to honour extraordinary individuals whose efforts have left a lasting positive impact on our community,” said Fred Francis, Executive Director of the MCC. “Through their professional achievements and community dedication, both Mr. Petroni and Dr. Ziter have helped to make Windsor-Essex a more welcoming and better place for all.”

The Herb Gray Harmony Award presented by WFCU Credit Union, has celebrated individuals and organizations that have made remarkable contributions to fostering a welcoming community.

“Petroni’s commitment to Windsor-Essex began in 1992 when he relocated to our region and quickly became a driving force for positive change. Under Rob’s leadership, LiUNA! Local 625 has championed inclusive and barrier-free workplaces, spearheading transformative projects such as the Rt. Hon. Herb Gray Parkway, the Gordie Howe International Bridge, and the NextStar EV Battery Plant. These landmark developments have brought unprecedented economic growth, job opportunities, and infrastructure advancements that are clearly seen today,” the MCC said.

Together with his wife Carol, he co-founded Bluesfest Windsor, now reimagined as LiUNA Yunity, a festival dedicated to giving local artists an opportunity to showcase their talents while also placing Windsor-Essex firmly on the entertainment map.

Through his leadership at LiUNA, he and his team have raised and donated millions of dollars to support local chartable and community initiatives, which include the Champions for Change Program and active collaboration with healthcare providers to enhance critical services for those in need across Windsor-Essex and the Province of Ontario.

The MCC Champion Award, presented by Cogeco, celebrates first-generation Canadians who have made a significant and positive impact on those in our community.

A graduate of the University of Western Ontario, Dr. Ziter has been serving the Windsor-Essex community for over 45 years with his active family practice now based at the Windsor Professional Centre. Dr. Ziter’s contributions to medical education and patient care are vast and numerous. He currently serves as an Associate Professor in Family Medicine at the Schulich School of Medicine and Dentistry, where he was honoured with the Dr. Ian McWhinney Teacher of the Year Award and the Best Core Family Medicine Teacher Award in 2014. Additionally, he has been the preceptor for over 20 family medicine residence, the majority of whom still practice within our region.

Dr. Ziter’s career is marked by a deep commitment to healthcare leadership and community betterment. He has served as Chief of Family Medicine at Hôtel-Dieu Hospital and as Chair of the Essex County District Health Council, where he played a pivotal role in initiatives such as healthcare reform and the Ontario Breast Screening Program. His extensive list of accomplishments includes guest speaking at international healthcare symposiums, participating in hospital restructuring policies, and mentoring the next generation of healthcare professionals.

In addition to his clinical and academic work, Dr. Ziter has generously contributed to the community through numerous charitable endeavors across the region. His support has extended to organizations such as the Rotary Club of Windsor and the Windsor Regional Hospital Foundation’s Acute Care program. Inspired by his family’s proud history, Dr. Ziter remains dedicated to contributing his time and efforts to make our community a more welcoming place for everyone.

Through his unwavering dedication and generosity, Dr. Ziter exemplifies a spirit of giving that is at the heart of what it means to be a true community champion.

The event takes place on Thursday, May 1st, 2025, at the St. Clair College Centre for the Arts, with doors opening at 6:00pm. Tickets can be purchased for $175.00 each, and further sponsorship opportunities are still available on their website at www.themcc.com or by calling the MCC Office directly at 519.255.1127 ext. 156.