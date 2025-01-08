Ricki’s And cleo Stores To Close



Ricki’s and cleo stores are set to close as the Company who owns Comark Holdings Inc. has commenced proceedings under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act.

Ricki’s has stores at Devonshire Mall, Tecumseh Mall and Windsor Crossing, while cleo has a location at Devonshire Mall and a shared location with Ricki’s at Windsor Crossing.

The Company will continue to explore opportunities concerning Bootlegger stores, which will include reducing its retail footprint.

The Company intends to seek a further Court order approving the full liquidation of all Ricki’s and cleo and certain Bootlegger stores. The stores will remain open during this process.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

The Company currently has 221 stores in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Newfoundland and Labrador.