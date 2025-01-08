CloudyNow
-6 °C
21 °F
Chance Of FlurriesWed
-4 °C
25 °F		Mainly SunnyThu
-3 °C
27 °F		Chance Of SnowFri
-3 °C
27 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Ricki’s And cleo Stores To Close

Wednesday January 8th, 2025, 8:28am

Business
0
0


Ricki’s and cleo stores are set to close as the Company who owns Comark Holdings Inc. has commenced proceedings under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act.

Ricki’s has stores at Devonshire Mall, Tecumseh Mall and Windsor Crossing, while cleo has a location at Devonshire Mall and a shared location with Ricki’s at Windsor Crossing.

The Company will continue to explore opportunities concerning Bootlegger stores, which will include reducing its retail footprint.

The Company intends to seek a further Court order approving the full liquidation of all Ricki’s and cleo and certain Bootlegger stores. The stores will remain open during this process.

The Company currently has 221 stores in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Newfoundland and Labrador.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message