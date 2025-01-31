Proposed Development Plans Show Possible New Windsor Costco, FreshCo Locations

Plans for a possible second Windsor Costco location and possible new FreshCo location are heading to the City of Windsor’s Development and Heritage Standing Committee for approval this Monday.

According to a development application report on the City of Windsor’s website dated August 9th, 2024, a functional servicing report shows a planned 158,000 square foot Costco store with 924 parking spots, a tire centre, a seasonal garden centre and a gas bar.

The proposed Costco is part of a larger commercial development which is also up for approval. That development is located in an area referred to as Forest Glade North, behind the Home Depot on Tecumseh Road. Site plans for the development from the August 2024 report show a proposed FreschCo location in addition to two more planned retail units.

However in the latest version of official plan amendment and rezoning documents heading to the Committee on Monday, the development proposal refers to the Costco development only as a “proposed commercial building” and the FreshCo development as a “future 1-story commercial building”.

Conceptual elevation drawings for the 158,000 square foot building show familiar Costco-style design features, but the report cautions that the “elevations are only conceptual in order to illustrate what a commercial building may look like from the ground.”

The application plans for the buildings to be constructed in two phases, with the 158,000 square foot development up first.

The development plans include access from both Tecumseh Road East and Catherine Street. New roadway connections will be created by the City of Windsor, including two proposed extensions and one future road extension.