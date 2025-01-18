PHOTOS: Windsor Goes Honolulu Blue In Support Of Lions

The Detroit Lions are gearing up for their first playoff game Saturday evening against the Washington Commanders, and Windsor is getting splashed with a Honolulu blue hue.

The St. Clair College Centre for the Arts, the College’s Main South Campus, Caesars Windsor, Ouellette Avenue, and more are ‘The Pride’ by casting blue light onto their respective buildings.

The game gets underway at 8:00pm. Go Lions!