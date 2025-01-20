PHOTOS: Water Treatment Plant Demolition

Work is well under way on the demolition of the Windsor Utilities Commission Water Treatment Plant at 3665 Wyandotte Street East. This facility operated for 88 years, from 1924 until its closure in 2012.

Built by the Border Cities Utility Commission, the plant witnessed the creation of WUC itself in 1935, when the municipalities of Windsor, Walkerville, East Windsor, and Sandwich merged into a single municipality. In 1994, a more advanced facility rose next door, gradually reducing reliance on its predecessor.

Beyond its role as a water purification powerhouse, the plant served as a living classroom, welcoming curious visitors on guided tours and playing a starring role in the popular “Doors Open Windsor” events in 2010 and 2022.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

WUC has carefully salvaged significant artifacts from the old plant to preserve its rich legacy. These historical treasures will find a new home at the current Albert H. Weeks Water Treatment Plant, ensuring that future generations can appreciate the evolution of Windsor’s water treatment technology.

The site will be turned into green space for future expansion.