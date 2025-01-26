Pet Of The Week: Hello There, I’m Dutchess!

Dutchess – Mixed Breed – 7 years – Female

Hello there, I’m Dutchess! I’m a seasoned lady with a youthful spirit. I also have a lot of energy! I came in as a stray and was so comfortable that I surprised the staff here by delivering a litter of puppies on my first night here. I’ve been in foster raising my babies, but now that they are all off to their new homes, it’s my turn to start living my best life.

I love to play and my energy is contagious. When we go for walks, you’ll feel my strength as I lead the way, eager to explore. I’m quite the social butterfly, always ready to make friends. But, I must admit, I can be a bit protective of my toys and treats around other dogs. I guess I just love my things a little too much! Despite this, I’m a sweet and friendly gal who’s just looking for a loving home where I can be the queen. If you’re looking for a loyal companion full of zest and charm, I’m your girl. Adopt me and let’s start our adventure together!