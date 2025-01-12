CloudyNow
Pet Of The Week: Hello, My Name Is Pepe

Sunday January 12th, 2025, 12:00pm

Windsor Pets Of The Week
0
0



Pepe – Australian Cattle Dog – 6 months – Male

Hello, my name is Pepe, and I’ve got a very shy yet loving personality.

I’m a true puppy at heart, and LOVE to bounce around and jump alllllllll over you (seriously, it’s like I have uncontrollable springs in my feet!). It’s safe to say nobody really trained me before, so I need a lot of patience, guidance, and a home that will meet my high energy needs.

I can be a bit shy and nervous in new situations, or especially on those leash things.. I’m not really used to those. I especially get nervous around other dogs, man oh man, if they are too much with me or even look at me the wrong way I’ll scream like a girl and run away… I’m a bit of a chicken even though I’m actually a dog.

I need a very gentle, patient, and understanding home that will be mindful of my sensitivities but ensure to set me up for success. I’m a super fun and loving guy and have a ton of personality!

