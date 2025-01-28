Mostly CloudyNow
Ontario Election To Be Held On February 27th

Tuesday January 28th, 2025, 2:44pm

Local News
0
0

Ontario will be going to the polls next month.

Premier Doug Ford today confirmed that the Honourable Edith Dumont, Lieutenant Governor of Ontario, has accepted the premier’s advice to sign a proclamation dissolving the 43rd Parliament of the Province of Ontario, effective as of 4:00pm Tuesday.

Pursuant to the provisions of the Election Act, the Lieutenant Governor also called for the issuance of writs for the general election to be issued January 29th, 2025, and named February 27th, 2025, as the date of Ontario’s next general election.

