New Trustee At The Greater Essex County District School Board

The Greater Essex County District School Board has appointed its newest trustee, 20-year-old Malek Mekawi.

A current engineering student at the University of Windsor, Mekawi was selected from a competitive field of ten candidates after a public interview process and board vote on January 20th, 2025. He will represent Wards 3, 4, and 10 until the next school board election in October 2026.

“I am honored to serve and bring a fresh perspective to the board,” said Mekawi. “I look forward to working with and earning the trust of trustees, staff, and the community to support our diverse student population.”

As a former student trustee during the 2021-22 school year, Mekawi co-chaired the Student Senate and spearheaded initiatives to enhance student success, including the establishment of peer-tutoring programs and a leadership scholarship addressing financial barriers to education. A proud graduate of Vincent Massey Secondary School, he is passionate about fostering equity and inclusion across the district.