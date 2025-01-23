New Investment With Neo Battery Materials Ltd. Announced For Windsor

NEO Battery Materials Ltd., an Ontario-based company that focuses on the development of low-cost, high-capacity silicon anode materials for lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles, has confirmed plans to establish operations in Windsor.

NEO Battery Materials Ltd. will initially invest $69 million to locate their 87,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility in Windsor. The manufacturing operations will be located on eight acres of surplus land at the Windsor International Airport and will include plans for future phased expansion with investment totalling approximately $120 million over eight years.

The company will employ over 100 people when fully operational. Through a Community Improvement Plan, Windsor City Council has approved in principle a grant for NEO Battery Materials to support their establishment and operations.