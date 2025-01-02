New Hours At The Windsor Public Library

The Windsor Public Library will have new hours beginning this Sunday, January 5th, 2025. Nine branches will be open seven days a week, and hours of operation will be standardized across the board. Only the Local History branch will be unavailable on Sundays.

“We’re making access to the great services our library system provides a seven-day-a-week opportunity”, said Library Board Chair Mark McKenzie. “We know families need books, computers, and programming all week long, and this service expansion will provide that.”

The open hours for the nine branches are being standardized as noon to 8:00pm Mondays and Wednesdays and 10:00am to 6:00pm all other days, including Sundays. “Our board has listened to the residents who told us they were looking for more consistency and we’re excited to be moving forward with these improvements”, said McKenzie.