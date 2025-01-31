Multi-Use Trails Coming To Lesperance Road And Little River Boulevard
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday January 31st, 2025, 9:30am
Construction on new multi-use trails along Lesperance Road and Little River Boulevard in Tecumseh will get underway this spring.
The project includes a 3.0-meter-wide asphalt trail from Riverside Drive to McNorton Street on Lesperance Road and from Lesperance Road to Gauthier Drive on Little River Boulevard.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
A concrete trail will extend from McNorton Street to First Street. The project will include upgraded municipal parking lots, landscaping, and softscaping around the Town Hall/OPP campus.
To meet grant deadlines, construction must be finished by fall 2025.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook