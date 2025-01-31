Multi-Use Trails Coming To Lesperance Road And Little River Boulevard

Construction on new multi-use trails along Lesperance Road and Little River Boulevard in Tecumseh will get underway this spring.

The project includes a 3.0-meter-wide asphalt trail from Riverside Drive to McNorton Street on Lesperance Road and from Lesperance Road to Gauthier Drive on Little River Boulevard.

A concrete trail will extend from McNorton Street to First Street. The project will include upgraded municipal parking lots, landscaping, and softscaping around the Town Hall/OPP campus.

To meet grant deadlines, construction must be finished by fall 2025.