Molly Allaire To Chair Essex Region Conservation Authority

Friday January 24th, 2025, 10:34am

City News
0
0

Chair Molly Allaire and ERCA CAO Tim Byrne present outgoing Chair Jim Morrison (left) with a gift commemorating his time as Chair.

Councillor Molly Allaire was acclaimed as Chair of the Essex Region Conservation Authority at the Annual General Meeting of January 23. Representing the Town of Amherstburg, Molly has been an active and engaged member of ERCA’s Board since 2022.

“As a mother of young children, I am passionate about conservation and working toward a future of environmental sustainability for our region,” said Allaire. “I look forward to working with all regional municipalities to ensure that the broad scope of integrated watershed management programs we provide are fully implemented so that our regional conservation goals can be achieved.”

Councillor Jim Morrison of Windsor was acclaimed as the Vice Chair.

