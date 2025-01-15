Missing Person In LaSalle

LaSalle Police are looking for help locating a missing male. Zakaria Musbah, 30, was last seen by his family on December 31st, 2024, in LaSalle, and was reported missing on the evening of January 14th, 2025. His family is concerned for his safety.

Zakaria is described as slim, approximately 5’5” tall, 100 pounds, and has medium-length dark brown hair. He was last seen wearing a burgundy-coloured jacket, a blue “LA” hat, and white Nike shoes with a teal “swoosh” logo.

Anyone with information is asked to call LaSalle Police Service’s on duty Sergeant at 519-969-5210 extension 0 or anonymous tips can be given to Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477.