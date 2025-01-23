Light SnowNow
Meals On Wheels Receives $10,000 Donation From Caesars Windsor Cares

Thursday January 23rd, 2025, 11:20am

Local News
0
0

The Victorian Order of Nurses received a $10,000 gift from Caesars Windsor Cares to support our Compassionate Meals program. Compassionate Meals are offered within Meals on Wheels (MOW) to provide free meals to seniors experiencing financial hardship or a sudden crisis.

“As food prices continue to soar and our population ages, the need for Meals on Wheels, Compassionate Meals, has never been greater. With the support of Caesars Windsor Cares, VON will deliver 1200 free meals to seniors in crisis across Windsor. This vital service is only possible thanks to the generosity of donors and community partners, ensuring VON can offer free supportive meals during times of greatest need,” says Christine Brush, Meals on Wheels Program Supervisor.

Caesars Windsor Cares also extended support to VON through its HERO program. HERO volunteers proudly accompanied VON delivery drivers on their routes throughout the community to see firsthand the positive impact granted by Compassionate Meals.

Meals on Wheels helps those who are unable to shop for their own food or to cook, maintain their independence at home by delivering food right to their door with the assistance of VON volunteers. Meals are delivered Monday to Friday, year-round, with frozen meals offered as an option. MOW clients include seniors, people recovering from illness or surgery, and people with disabilities.

