Leamington Summer Student And Seasonal Positions Now Open

Wednesday January 15th, 2025, 5:37pm

Leamington
0
0

Leamington is hiring for several areas for the 2025 summer season.

The following positions are available:

Student Positions:

  • Civil Engineering Student
  • Day Camp Counsellor
  • Marina Dock Hand
  • Parks and Roads Student Labourer
  • Planning Student
  • PCC Laboratory Assistant / General Labourer
  • Records Management Student
  • Water Services Student Labourer

Seasonal Positions:

  • Day Camp Coordinator (4 to 7 Years Age Group)
  • Day Camp Coordinator (8 to 12 Years Age Group)
  • Marina Junior Lead Hand
  • Marina Ramp Attendant
  • Parks Seasonal Labourer

Online applications will be accepted until 11:59 pm on February 9th, 2025.  Full details can be found at  leamington.ca/careers.

