Leamington Summer Student And Seasonal Positions Now Open
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday January 15th, 2025, 5:37pm
Leamington is hiring for several areas for the 2025 summer season.
The following positions are available:
Student Positions:
- Civil Engineering Student
- Day Camp Counsellor
- Marina Dock Hand
- Parks and Roads Student Labourer
- Planning Student
- PCC Laboratory Assistant / General Labourer
- Records Management Student
- Water Services Student Labourer
Seasonal Positions:
- Day Camp Coordinator (4 to 7 Years Age Group)
- Day Camp Coordinator (8 to 12 Years Age Group)
- Marina Junior Lead Hand
- Marina Ramp Attendant
- Parks Seasonal Labourer
Online applications will be accepted until 11:59 pm on February 9th, 2025. Full details can be found at leamington.ca/careers.
