Lakeshore’s Community Lighthouse Cove Added To Ontario Golf Cart Pilot Program

Lighthouse Cove may see golf carts on local roads later this year after the community was added to the Province of Ontario’s golf cart pilot program.

The pilot program, which runs until 2031, would allow residents and visitors to use golf carts on roads with a speed limit of up to 50 kilometres per hour.

“Council and I know that residents in Lighthouse Cove are very keen on participating in the golf cart pilot project, and we are excited to learn more about what Lakeshore can do to facilitate the process,” said Mayor Tracey Bailey. “We appreciate all the residents who’ve advocated for this change over the years, as well as the Ministry of Transportation who worked with us to expand the program.”

Before participating in the pilot program, Lakeshore must pass a by-law to permit golf carts on roads. The by-law would define what requirements, such as liability insurance and municipal licensing, golf cart owners would need to meet before hitting the road. If approved, approval from the County of Essex would also be needed since part of Lighthouse Cove is on a County road.

Golf carts are not permitted on municipal roads until the by-law and licensing program is approved. The earliest date that golf carts could be permitted in Lighthouse Cove is April 1st, 2025.