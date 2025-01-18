Kingsville Food Bank Moves To Lions Hall

The Kingsville Food Bank is moving to Lions Hall.

The Hall will now provide space to the Food Bank and other service groups looking to book meeting space.

This Lions Club donated Lions Hall and Lions Park to the Town in 2003. The Town is investing in Lions Hall this year with a new roof, new heating and cooling systems, and some electrical improvements.

The Food Bank will take some weeks to renovate the space before moving out of its current location.