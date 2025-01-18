Mostly CloudyNow
-2 °C
28 °F
Chance Of FlurriesSun
-6 °C
21 °F		Chance Of FlurriesMon
-12 °C
10 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudTue
-14 °C
7 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Kingsville Food Bank Moves To Lions Hall

Saturday January 18th, 2025, 5:26pm

Kingsville
0
0

Town of Kingsville photo

The Kingsville Food Bank is moving to Lions Hall.

The Hall will now provide space to the Food Bank and other service groups looking to book meeting space.

This Lions Club donated Lions Hall and Lions Park to the Town in 2003. The Town is investing in Lions Hall this year with a new roof, new heating and cooling systems, and some electrical improvements.

The Food Bank will take some weeks to renovate the space before moving out of its current location.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message