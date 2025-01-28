NEWS >
Journey Home Hospice Windsor Receives Critical Funding To Support End-Of-Life Care For Vulnerable Populations

Tuesday January 28th, 2025, 11:42am

City News
0
0

MPP for the riding of Windsor-Tecumseh Andrew Dowie, left, visits the SE Health service delivery centre in Windsor for the news of expansion of funding to specialized hospice beds for Journey Home Hospice with the hospice’s executive director, Fr. Dr. Matthew Durham.

Journey Home Hospice, a specialized program of Saint Elizabeth Foundation, received significant funding support to continue providing compassionate end-of-life palliative care for individuals experiencing homelessness and structural vulnerabilities.

Since opening its doors in 2022, Journey Home Hospice Windsor has met a critical gap in the healthcare system, providing a safe, dignified, and responsive environment for individuals facing the end of life who have often been excluded from traditional healthcare settings. The program’s mission is to ensure that all people, regardless of their background, have access to the care they deserve.

The funding announcement will ensure the continuation of care with the two beds that were given funding, as fundraising efforts continue for the third bed.

Journey Home Hospice offers a range of tailored services, including specialized medical care, emotional and spiritual support, and a warm, welcoming environment that reflects the dignity of each person. As residents continue to be referred from the city and the hospice has now received referrals from across Essex County, there is hope for expansion of the program’s services, which will require bed funding beyond this round

