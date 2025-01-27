Jo Dee Messina Brings Country Hits To The Colosseum Stage

Jo Dee Messina, takes The Colosseum stage at Caesars Windsor on Friday, May 2nd.

Jo Dee Messina is celebrated for her powerful vocals and chart-topping hits. She became a household name with the breakout song “Heads Carolina, Tails California,” achieving nine Number One hits and 16 Top 40 songs. Jo Dee’s success made her the first female in country music history to celebrate three consecutive multi-week, chart-topping songs.

In addition to her studio accomplishments, Jo Dee’s passionate, high-energy performances continue to captivate audiences. She shares her hit tunes, emotionally driven songs, and personal testimony, connecting with fans and inspiring them with her authenticity.

As an independent artist, Jo Dee embraced her strong, empowered persona and founded Dreambound Records. Her dedication to telling her story honestly has allowed people to see beyond the surface and connect with her music on a deeper level.

With a decorated past and an unwavering drive for the future, Jo Dee continues to pour her heart and soul into her music and everyone she encounters. In addition to popular songs like “Stand Beside Me,” “Bring On The Rain,” “I’m Alright,” and “Bye Bye,” her latest single, “Just To Be Loved,” adds to her legacy as a timeless name in the music industry.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 31st at 10:00am.