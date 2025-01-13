Light SnowNow
Jay Leno Coming To Caesars Windsor

Monday January 13th, 2025, 12:26pm

Entertainment
0
0

Jay Leno is coming to the Colosseum stage at Caesars Windsor with special guest Arsenio Hall.

The acclaimed television late-night show host, admired stand-up comedian, and much-in-demand corporate speaker will take to the stage on Thursday May 1st at 8pm.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 17th at 10am. Ticket purchases can be made on caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca.

