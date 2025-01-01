NEWS >
CloudyNow
2 °C
36 °F
Chance Of FlurriesWed
1 °C
34 °F		Chance Of FlurriesThu
-3 °C
27 °F		Chance Of FlurriesFri
-2 °C
28 °F

Windsor Essex Christmas Events Guide

Local Events

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

It’s A Boy!

Wednesday January 1st, 2025, 1:52pm

City News
0
0

Windsor Regional Hospital photo

Windsor’s first baby of 2025 joined the world at 1:01am.

Jupiter James Timothy Chase-Evans weighed in at 9 pounds, 6 ounces, measuring 22.5 inches long.

This is the third child for parents Marissa Chase and Brandan Evans, who arrived at the hospital at about 6:00pm on New Year’s Eve.

“It felt like it took forever, but dad says it went fast,” said Marissa about her labour, which she says was much shorter than what she endured for her two previous children.

The couple says they’re looking forward to introducing Jupiter, the latest edition to the Chase-Evans family, to his 5-year-old brother and 2-year-old sister when they get home.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message