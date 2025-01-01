It’s A Boy!

Windsor’s first baby of 2025 joined the world at 1:01am.

Jupiter James Timothy Chase-Evans weighed in at 9 pounds, 6 ounces, measuring 22.5 inches long.

This is the third child for parents Marissa Chase and Brandan Evans, who arrived at the hospital at about 6:00pm on New Year’s Eve.

“It felt like it took forever, but dad says it went fast,” said Marissa about her labour, which she says was much shorter than what she endured for her two previous children.

The couple says they’re looking forward to introducing Jupiter, the latest edition to the Chase-Evans family, to his 5-year-old brother and 2-year-old sister when they get home.