It Will Be A Windy Monday
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday January 27th, 2025, 8:05am
It will be a windy Monday.
Southwesterly winds gusting up to 70 or 80 km/h will develop this morning and continue into this evening. Winds will gradually decrease through tonight.
In addition, a strong cold front will move through the region tonight. This front may be associated with bursts of heavy snow and blowing snow giving significantly reduced visibility along with a sharp temperature drop.
