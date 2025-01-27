NEWS >
ClearNow
-8 °C
18 °F
SunnyMon
-1 °C
30 °F		Chance Of FlurriesTue
-1 °C
30 °F		Chance Of FlurriesWed
3 °C
37 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

It Will Be A Windy Monday

Monday January 27th, 2025, 8:05am

City News
0
0

It will be a windy Monday.

Southwesterly winds gusting up to 70 or 80 km/h will develop this morning and continue into this evening. Winds will gradually decrease through tonight.

In addition, a strong cold front will move through the region tonight. This front may be associated with bursts of heavy snow and blowing snow giving significantly reduced visibility along with a sharp temperature drop.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message