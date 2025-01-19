CloudyNow
It Is Going To Be Very Cold

Sunday January 19th, 2025, 9:30am

Top Story
0
0

It is about to get very cold in Windsor-Essex.

Environment Canada warms that temperatures may be colder than those that have been seen the last several years.

Sunday:
Overnight -24°C  or -11°F

Monday:
High -12°C or 10°F
Low -17° or 1 °F

Tuesday:
High -14°C or 7°F
Low -20°C or -4°F

Wednesday:
High -15°C or 5°F
Low -15°C  or 5°F

