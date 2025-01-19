It Is Going To Be Very Cold

It is about to get very cold in Windsor-Essex.

Environment Canada warms that temperatures may be colder than those that have been seen the last several years.

Sunday:

Overnight -24°C or -11°F

Monday:

High -12°C or 10°F

Low -17° or 1 °F

Tuesday:

High -14°C or 7°F

Low -20°C or -4°F

Wednesday:

High -15°C or 5°F

Low -15°C or 5°F