It Is Going To Be Very Cold
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday January 19th, 2025, 9:30am
It is about to get very cold in Windsor-Essex.
Environment Canada warms that temperatures may be colder than those that have been seen the last several years.
Sunday:
Overnight -24°C or -11°F
Monday:
High -12°C or 10°F
Low -17° or 1 °F
Tuesday:
High -14°C or 7°F
Low -20°C or -4°F
Wednesday:
High -15°C or 5°F
Low -15°C or 5°F
