Investigation On Birch Street
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday January 26th, 2025, 8:10am
Windsor Police are on the scene of an active investigation in the 3700 block of Birch Street.
Police were called in the early morning hours of Sunday, but have not released further information.
Anyone with video in the area is urged to contact Windsor Police immediately.
