Invest WindsorEssex Appoints New Strategic Advisor And Chief Operating Officer

Invest WindsorEssex has appointed Keith Andrews as Strategic Advisor to the Board of Directors and Chief Operating Officer to oversee day-to-day operations and serve as the organization’s most senior executive.

Andrews has more than 30 years of experience in both the public and private sectors, and has held senior executive roles with Gateway Casinos and Entertainment Ltd., Caesars Windsor and the Province of Ontario.

He will work closely with the IWE Board of Directors for a period of six months to prepare a new strategic plan and review operations, ensuring alignment with funding-partner and regional stakeholder expectations and contributions.

Andrews replaces Joe Goncalves, who has led the organization over the past 10 months while concurrently leading IWE’s investment attraction efforts. He will resume his role as Vice President of Business Attraction.

Quotes