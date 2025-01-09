Here Are The Road closures For The Detroit Lions Drone Show

Windsor is hosting a Detroit Lions Drone Show at the riverfront Friday evening, which will result in road closures.

The drone show kicks off at 7:00pm on Friday, towering over the Windsor waterfront, and will last approximately 15 minutes, concluding at 7:15pm.

Roads will be closed to all traffic in the following areas:

Riverside Drive East from Goyeau Street to Louis Avenue from 6:30pm until approximately 7:30 pm.

Ouellette Avenue from Riverside Drive to Tuscarora from 6:00 ppm to 8:00pm (All east and west streets intersecting at Ouellette Ave will remain open.)

Festival Plaza will also be closed for set up from 12:00pm until the show ends at approximately 7:30pm.

You can find full details here.