Health Unit Issues Cold Weather Warning

Dr. Mehdi Aloosh, Windsor-Essex County Health Unit’s Medical Officer of Health has issued a Cold Warning for Monday, January 20th and Tuesday, January 21st, 2025. A Cold Warning is issued when the temperature reaches -15°C (5°F) without the wind chill for a day.

Exposure to cold weather can increase the risk of cold-related injuries including hypothermia and frostbite. Frostbite occurs when both the skin and the underlying tissue are frozen and can cause permanent damage to body tissue. Hypothermia occurs when the body loses heat faster than it can produce it. Symptoms can include shivering, confusion, and uncoordinated movements. If you experience any of these symptoms, seek immediate medical attention.

Cold-related injuries are preventable. Follow these tips to reduce your risk of a cold-related injury:

